Make plans now to attend Gospel Music's Largest Annual Event -- The National Quartet Convention -- September 21-27, 2025, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

NQC - the National Quartet Convention - was founded in 1957 by gospel music legend and former backup vocalist for Elvis Presley, J.D. Sumner who co-produced the event with James Blackwood. The annual convention was moved in later years to Nashville, TN and then to Louisville, KY where it was held for 20 years. NQC is currently held at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN.