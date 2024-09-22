Gospel Music's Largest Annual Event

NQC - the National Quartet Convention - was founded in 1957 by gospel music legend and former backup vocalist for Elvis Presley, J.D. Sumner who co-produced the event with James Blackwood. The annual convention was moved in later years to Nashville, TN and then to Louisville, KY where it was held for 20 years. NQC is currently held at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN.