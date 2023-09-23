National Public Lands Day Service Project

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Sky Meadows State Park

Historic Area.

Get your hands dirty as we work to mitigate invasive species and improve the natural environment within the park's campground. Join park rangers as they work to identify and capture these species that have made a home in our woods. All ages are welcome and no experience is required. Round trip hike or bike ride to the work site is approximately 2 miles. Tools will be provided. Dress for the weather and bring work gloves, water, a snack (optional), bug spray and sunscreen. Take pride in knowing you have contributed to the ecosystems of Sky Meadows, improving them for future enjoyment.

You may also observe National Public Lands Day by participating in "Bike Your Park Day." Bring (or ride) your bicycle to Sky Meadows State Park to explore our 9 miles of bike trails. This year Adventure Cycling Association encourages participants to recreate responsibly, leave no trace, and gather your community to bike, learn about, and care for your parks!

Parking fee waived for this event.