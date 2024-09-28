National Public Lands Day Service Project

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Clearing invasives at Sky Meadows

Lost Mountain Entrance.

National Public Lands Day is a call for all of us to restore and improve our public lands. Sky Meadows will honor our nation's public lands by giving special care to the land adjacent to Gap Run, a stream which runs through the park. We will discuss the importance of protecting areas adjacent to fresh water sources, known as riparian zones. Participants will learn how to conserve and protect our water sources while helping to clear brush from the riparian zone along the Hayfield Trail.

All ages are welcome and no experience is required. Total hike to and from the work site is approximately 2 to 4 miles from the Lost Mountain parking lot. Tools will be provided. Dress for the weather and wear footwear appropriate for hiking. Bring work gloves, water, a snack (optional), bug spray, and sunscreen. Take pride in knowing you have contributed to helping the environment and enhancing the beauty of Sky Meadows.

You may also observe National Public Lands Day by participating in "Bike Your Park Day." Bring (or ride) your bicycle to Sky Meadows State Park to explore our 9 miles of bike trails. The Adventure Cycling Association encourages you to take this day to explore and enjoy parks and public lands on bicycle!

Free - parking fee waived.