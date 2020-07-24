National Players presents “As You Like It”

× Expand As You Like It As You Like It

While the COVID-19 pandemic prevented National Players from traveling the U.S. and completing Tour 71, that didn’t stop America’s longest-running theatre company from bringing theatre to their fans. Through this recorded preview performance of Shakespeare’s female-driven comedy As You Like It, which combines classic elements of romance and hidden identities, NP continues its mission of making theatre more accessible. In this classic romantic comedy about gender roles, losing oneself, and discovering oneself anew, Rosalind, banished from the only home she’s ever known, assumes the identity of a man and escapes to the Forest of Arden with her cousin Celia and their fool Touchstone. While there, they run into other exiled folks from the old court, including the dashing and brave Orlando, who won Rosalind’s heart prior to her banishment, but he was too tongue tied to express his love in return. Determined to woo him, Rosalind persuades Orlando in her male disguise to win her heart. For only if Orlando loves her as a man will Rosalind know he truly loves her. National Players meld classic language with contemporary staging of Shakespeare’s imaginative tale about city folk venturing into the woods.

