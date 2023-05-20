National Kids to Parks Day: Dark Skies

× Expand darksky.org - photo by Todd Carlson The effect of skyglow on our view of the stars

Discover our International Dark-Sky Park with an evening dedicated just for kids! Join rangers for an astronomically fun evening with a special extended Astronomy For Everyone program. Kids, pick up a copy of our debut Jr. Ranger: Dark Skies booklet and explore the galaxy at your own pace. Then join NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) Ambassadors for a presentation on the latest news in astronomy beginning at 8:30 p.m. Finish the evening by relaxing and enjoying the night's beauty with the members of the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club for a tour of the night sky. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets. Feel free to bring your telescope or binoculars for your own exploration.

Campers must return to the campground following program. Entrance gates close at 9 p.m.

$10/car parking fee.