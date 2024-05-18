× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Nature discovery!

Picnic Area.

Celebrate National Kids to Parks Day with a fun-filled evening in nature! Arrive early and enjoy a picnic at one of our 20 picnic tables. The day will close with a ranger-led showing of The Lorax (1972) on the big screen at 7:30 p.m. located at Mary’s Shelter, so please be sure to bring blankets/lawn chairs and snacks so you can spread out and enjoy an outdoor movie under our starry sky.

Prior to the movie, explore our Outdoor Laboratory with several educational activities:

Children’s Discovery Area: Challenge yourself in our Certified Nature Explorer classroom, where learning and nature become one. Join a ranger story telling in our outdoor library between 5-6 p.m. or visit the TRACK Trail for self-discovery. Visit https://www.kidsinparks.com/sky-meadows-state-park to learn more about the TRACK Trail.

Sensory Explorer’s Trail (SET): Explore our .3 mile nature trail that has adaptations for blind and visually impaired. The SET provides opportunities to explore billion-year-old geology, experience bird songs in the forest, learn about vernal pools, and more!

Pollinator Plot Tour: Meet with Virginia Master Naturalists to learn the importance of pollinators and how to grow your own pollinator plot at home.

$10/car parking fee.