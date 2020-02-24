Nashville Slavery to Freedom Walking Tour

Full Description​:

We’re going to show you Nashville like you’ve never seen it before. Join in on a ​Nashville walking tour and hear fascinating stories about where slaves lived, who they were, and the work that they did. As Nashville grew, the city became the second-largest slave port in Tennessee with the majority of black people arriving via the transatlantic slave trade.

First, you will learn about black history on Lower Broadway, the most visited street in Nashville. Then, United Street Tours will take you on a scenic walk alongside the peaceful Riverfront Park, where slaves traveled via the Cumberland River into a life of bondage and later freedom. Visit Fort Nashborough, an outdoor museum, and replica of the original Nashville settlement of the 1700s.

Enter the Public Square, where an enslaved man owned his own tavern and entertained Nashville’s elite. In one hour, you’ll experience a side of the Music City that has, until recently, remained hidden. By taking this tour, you are supporting local inclusion efforts by raising awareness about stories of diversity in Nashville.

Highlights

● Experience Nashville through a historical lens

● Visit locations significant in the city's history of slaves and the slave trade

● Walk along the most visited street in Nashville

● Visit the Fort Nashborough outdoor museum

Additional Information / What to Expect​:

● Tour must be booked at least 24 hours in advance

● Tour will continue rain or shine

● Tour length is flexible depending on walking speed, questions, and any other factors

Inclusion

● Live guide

● Entrance fees (if applicable)

Exclusions

● Gratuities (optional)

● Pickup and drop-off

Company Overview United Street Tours is a Nashville walking tour company that showcases the lesser-known stories of the Music City. Unlike most Nashville walking tour companies, we show you the hidden culture that many residents and visitors don't know exists. Our tours are beautiful, gritty, controversial, and always full of diversity.

