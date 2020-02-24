Nashville Black History Walking Tour

Full Description​:

Trace the footsteps of legendary musicians such as country music star Charley Pride, and the iconic Fisk Jubilee Singers. Combine that with a splash of storytelling about early black life in Nashville. Enjoy strolling from Lower Broadway, the most visited street in Nashville; then alongside the peaceful Riverfront Park, and into the historic 5th Ave of the Arts District.

After covering early black life in Nashville, learn more about the civil rights era and enter Woolworth on 5th, the site of the first lunch counter sit-ins during the 1960s Civil Rights Movement in Nashville. Join this Nashville walking tour to see the most unique black history sites and attractions and get the inside scoop on local favorite southern food restaurants and live music venues. By joining this United Street Tours experience, you are helping Nashville become a more inclusive city for all through preservation and awareness.

Highlights

● Learn about some of the iconic musicians that hailed from Nashville

● Discover the story of the civil rights movement in the city

● Get insight into favorite local restaurants and venues

Additional Information / What to Expect​:

● Tour must be booked at least 24 hours in advance

● United Street Tours will continue rain or shine

● Tour length is flexible depending on walking speed, questions, and any other factors

Inclusion

● Live guide

● Entrance fees (if applicable)

Exclusions

● Gratuities (optional)

● Pickup and drop-off

Company Overview United Street Tours is a Nashville walking tour company that showcases the lesser-known stories of the Music City. Unlike most Nashville walking tour companies, we show you the hidden culture that many residents and visitors don't know exists. Our tours are beautiful, gritty, controversial, and always full of diversity.

Booking Cutoff Time:​ 12 hours before the experience

Cancelation policy​: 30 days before the tour date for a refund.

Direct booking only at www.unitedstreettours.com