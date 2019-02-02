Napoleon, Chautauqua History Comes Alive

Step back in time to meet NAPOLEON at this FREE History Comes Alive show, performed by internationally acclaimed stage and film star, Mark Schneider from Colonial Williamsburg.

No military figure in history has been quite as polarizing as Napoleon Bonaparte. Was he a monster, driven by an endless, ruinous quest for military glory? Or a social and political visionary brought down by petty, reactionary kings of Europe?

You’ll laugh – you’ll cry – you’ll have lots of questions. And they’ll be answered. Bring your stories. Share your experiences. Get inspired. Because it’s not just history – it’s personal.

Two free shows only. Shows are Sat Feb 2 and Sun Feb 3 at 2pm. The Sunday show is sign-interpreted.

Free parking.

Wade Hampton High School Auditorium, 100 Pine Knoll Dr, Greenville, SC 29607