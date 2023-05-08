Music on the Mountain Concert Series

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park 765 Parkway , Gatlinburg, Tennessee 37738

The Music on the Mountain Concert Series features eight weeks of performances by acclaimed bluegrass and country music guitarist Richard Bennett, Appalachian Highland favorite Wild Blue Yonder and the charming jazz and Americana sounds of Robinella.

Guests are invited to relax on the SkyDeck at sunset to enjoy the entertaining performances. The series runs April 3 through May 30 with concerts on Monday through Friday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Performances are included with the general admission ticket.

Concerts & Live Music
