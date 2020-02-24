Music City Soul Food Experience

Full Description​:

Explore the rich culinary tradition of soul food and it’s relevance to American history and identity on this food experience in Nashville. In just 60 minutes, you’ll meet and eat with a United Street Tours guide at a traditional soul food restaurant. While there you will, taste authentic and traditional southern-style comfort food, hear the culture behind it, and share a meal at a family-owned restaurant with a local ​(food not included in the ticket price​.)

In between mouth-watering bites, learn about the meat-and-3, secret traditions, and pay tribute to the cooks. This experience avoids large crowds and touristy places so you won't be bumping elbows with strangers.

By joining this experience, you will be helping to boost the local economy by supporting small, locally-owned businesses in Music City. Book now to secure your spot. Tickets tend to sell out during the high season.

Highlights

● Learn about the tradition of soul food in Nashville with a local guide

● Support the local economy by visiting places off the tourist path

● Have the chance to savor a meal at a family-owned restaurant

Additional Information / What to Expect​:

● Tour must be booked at least 24 hours in advance

● United Street Tours will continue rain or shine

● Tour length is flexible depending on walking speed, questions, and any other factors

Inclusion

● Live guide

● Entrance fees (if applicable)

Exclusions

● Gratuities (optional)

● Pickup and drop-off

Company Overview United Street Tours is a Nashville walking tour company that showcases the lesser-known stories of the Music City. Unlike most Nashville walking tour companies, we show you the hidden culture that many residents and visitors don't know exists. Our tours are beautiful, gritty, controversial, and always full of diversity.

