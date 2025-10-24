Museum of Appalachia's Fall Heritage Days

to

Museum of Appalachia 2819 Andersonville Highway, Clinton, Tennessee 37716

Join us for Fall Heritage Days at the Museum of Appalachia, October 24, 30, 31 & November 7, 2025. This student-focused event showcases the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of the fall harvest season in Southern Appalachia.

The Museum of Appalachia invites students to step back in time and enjoy the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of pioneer Southern Appalachian traditions and old-time demonstrations of the fall harvest season. This event is FREE for members!

Info

Museum of Appalachia 2819 Andersonville Highway, Clinton, Tennessee 37716
Education & Learning, Outdoor
865-494-7680
to
Google Calendar - Museum of Appalachia's Fall Heritage Days - 2025-10-24 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Museum of Appalachia's Fall Heritage Days - 2025-10-24 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Museum of Appalachia's Fall Heritage Days - 2025-10-24 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Museum of Appalachia's Fall Heritage Days - 2025-10-24 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Museum of Appalachia's Fall Heritage Days - 2025-10-30 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Museum of Appalachia's Fall Heritage Days - 2025-10-30 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Museum of Appalachia's Fall Heritage Days - 2025-10-30 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Museum of Appalachia's Fall Heritage Days - 2025-10-30 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Museum of Appalachia's Fall Heritage Days - 2025-10-31 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Museum of Appalachia's Fall Heritage Days - 2025-10-31 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Museum of Appalachia's Fall Heritage Days - 2025-10-31 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Museum of Appalachia's Fall Heritage Days - 2025-10-31 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Museum of Appalachia's Fall Heritage Days - 2025-11-07 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Museum of Appalachia's Fall Heritage Days - 2025-11-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Museum of Appalachia's Fall Heritage Days - 2025-11-07 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Museum of Appalachia's Fall Heritage Days - 2025-11-07 09:00:00 ical