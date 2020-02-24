Murals, Music, and Museums Walking Tour

Full Description​:

By combining the fascinating urban murals, blues music, and community museum, you’ll experience the authentic side of the city. Discover the rhythm and blues heritage of Historic Jefferson Street by joining this Nashville walking tour.

Visit a community museum that tells the story of the musicians who have come here in search of fame and fortune. Combine that with capturing special moments in front of the new murals of North Nashville that are mostly designed by social impact artists reflecting the rich history and culture of the South.

With your United Street Tours’ guide, you will celebrate a neighborhood, history, and art with a rich tradition that is not found in your average convention and visitor's bureau brochure. Take the opportunity to give back to the Nashville community by raising awareness and driving traffic to small, local businesses and artists.

Highlights

● See the beautiful urban murals of Nashville, painted by local artists

● Learn more about the local communities and traditions of the city

● Visit museums which tell the story of Nashville's music heritage

Additional Information / What to Expect​:

● Tour must be booked at least 24 hours in advance

● United Street Tours continue rain or shine

● Tour length is flexible depending on walking speed, questions, and any other factors

Inclusion

● Live guide

● Entrance fees (if applicable)

Exclusions

● Gratuities (optional)

● Pickup and drop-off

Company Overview United Street Tours is a Nashville walking tour company that showcases the lesser-known stories of the Music City. Unlike most Nashville walking tour companies, we show you the hidden culture that many residents and visitors don't know exists. Our tours are beautiful, gritty, controversial, and always full of diversity.

