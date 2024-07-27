Mountains of Appalachian Music, Arts, and Wellness (MAMAW) Festival

Harlan, KY City of Harlan, Kentucky

Join us July 27, 2024 in downtown Harlan, Kentucky for MAMAW Fest: The Mountains of Appalachian Music, Arts, and Wellness Festival, presented by Higher Ground, a community performance project and part of Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College. MAMAW Fest will bring local artists, vendors, musicians, and healthcare providers together to celebrate arts and wellness in Eastern Kentucky. Proudly partnering with Arts For EveryBody, Clover Fork Clinic of Evarts and Harlan, the Harlan County Fiscal Court and the Harlan County Community Foundation.

Info

Harlan, KY City of Harlan, Kentucky
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Mountains of Appalachian Music, Arts, and Wellness (MAMAW) Festival - 2024-07-27 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mountains of Appalachian Music, Arts, and Wellness (MAMAW) Festival - 2024-07-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mountains of Appalachian Music, Arts, and Wellness (MAMAW) Festival - 2024-07-27 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mountains of Appalachian Music, Arts, and Wellness (MAMAW) Festival - 2024-07-27 00:00:00 ical