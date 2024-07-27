Mountains of Appalachian Music, Arts, and Wellness (MAMAW) Festival

× Expand MAMAW Fest

Join us July 27, 2024 in downtown Harlan, Kentucky for MAMAW Fest: The Mountains of Appalachian Music, Arts, and Wellness Festival, presented by Higher Ground, a community performance project and part of Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College. MAMAW Fest will bring local artists, vendors, musicians, and healthcare providers together to celebrate arts and wellness in Eastern Kentucky. Proudly partnering with Arts For EveryBody, Clover Fork Clinic of Evarts and Harlan, the Harlan County Fiscal Court and the Harlan County Community Foundation.