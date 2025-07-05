Mountaineer Days
Thomas, WV Front St, Thomas, West Virginia
Come to Mountaineer Days in Thomas, West Virginia, July 5, 2025! Then hang around for a pancake breakfast at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 6, at the Thomas Volunteer Fire Department! Live music and fun events will keep you entertained all day, and the event will wrap up with fireworks after dark. We're looking forward to seeing you there!
