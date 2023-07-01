Mountaineer Days
to
Thomas, WV Front St, Thomas, West Virginia
EVENT SCHEDULE
Saturday July 1, 2023
Final details and complete schedule coming soon!!
Food & Craft Vendors | Full Day of FREE live music entertainment | Parade | Cake Walk | + much more!
Dark - 66th Annual Fireworks Display by Thomas Volunteer Fire Department
MUSIC SCHEDULE
11:00am - TBA
2:30pm - TBA
4:00pm - TBA
5:30pm - TBA
7:30pm - Headline Entertainment - TBA
OTHER HAPPENINGS
SUNDAY July 2, 2023: 8am Pancake Breakfast @ Thomas Fire Hall
Info
