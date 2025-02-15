Mountain State Maple Days

We are excited to announce the 8th annual West Virginia Maple Days designed to celebrate the growing maple industry in our state. The dates are the third Saturdays in February and March: February 15, 2025 and March 15, 2025.

Sugarhouses and supporting businesses: If you signed up last year, please review your entry on the participants list and email webmaster@wvmspa.org for changes or to delete your entry. Please also check your blurb on the map.

If you are new to Maple Day or not on the Participants list, please sign up at this page: https://wvmspa.org/maple-days-entry-form-2/

Visitors:

Red leaves are sugarhouses that are participating in 2025 Maple Days. However, while we do our best to keep the website up to date, sugaring varies greatly with weather conditions which can affect site operation. Please contact the sugarhouse you want to visit ahead of time.

Yellow leaves indicate businesses who participated before but have not yet registered to participate in 2024, so definitely call before going to see if they have any mapley activities planned. Click on the leaves for more information.

Orange icons are businesses who signed up for 2025. Blue pins are businesses that have worked with us in the past and may have activities. Their info might be out of date on this map. Please call them to confirm.