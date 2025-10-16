× Expand Mountain State Apple Harvest Festival

The Mountain State Apple Harvest Festival celebrates the apple industry -- a valued part of the heritage of the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Held every third weekend in October, it has become a treasured homecoming with festivities spanning over multiple days. Please join us October 16-19, 2025, for the 46th annual festival!

In the fall of 1979, business and community leaders in the Eastern Panhandle came together with the intention of creating a “signature event” to include all five counties of the broader area, which would become a staple of the Mountain State’s culture.

From this initial idea, the Mountain State Apple Harvest Festival board set about organizing contests, entertainment and craft shows that showcase the apple orchard heritage of the area.

We hope you will make our festival an annual tradition that your family and friends look forward to being a part of ... because there truly is NO PLACE LIKE HOME!

