What Is Mountain Music Festival?

We really like outdoor adventures, and we really like music, so we wanted to create a weekend where we could do both at the same time. This became the Mountain Music Festival, and probably the best weekend of the summer in West Virginia (or at least our favorite). The stage sits right in the middle of ACE Adventure Resort, a 1,500-acre outdoor adventure property in the heart of the New River Gorge, WV.

Music and So Much More!

Festival attendees are always close to the Gorge’s best outdoor activities, ranging from the country’s best whitewater rafting, to rock climbing, to world-class mountain biking, and basically anything in between. Not to mention, the kind of comfortable cabins and nice bathrooms/showers that you’ll find on an established campground like ACE. And because of the simple ethos behind the festival, you’ll be surrounded by a community of like-minded outdoor adventures who don’t mind a little moonshine with their music, or the other way around.

2014 was our inaugural year, and it was a big hit. We kicked it up a notch each year and had even more fun. After making up for all the sleep we DIDN’T get that first weekend in June of 2014, we’ve been working hard and looking forward to sharing each summer with our friends, new and old, who love the Appalachian Mountains and its soundtrack as much as we do. Get ready as we are gearing up for our 11th year with Mountain Music Fest 2025!