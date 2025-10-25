The Mountain Makins Festival is an award-winning celebration of Appalachian culture, held annually at historic Rose Center in Morristown, Tennessee. Established in 1976, this cherished festival honors the rich traditions of the past while embracing modern interpretations of life back when. Recognized as the “Best Festival in the Southeast” in 2016 and 2019 by the Southeast Festivals and Events Association, and a four-time “Top 20 Event in the Southeast” winner, the festival offers a vibrant blend of arts, crafts, music, and cultural heritage. This year's festival will be October 24-26, 2025.

Highlights

•Artisan Craft Fair: Explore over 70 juried artisans showcasing handcrafted goods, including pottery, textiles, jewelry, woodwork, and more.

•Live Music & Performances: Enjoy two stages featuring mountain music, storytelling, prize-winning dancers, and regional authors, celebrating the sounds and stories of Appalachia. Additional lineup information will be available on our website.

•Traditional Craft Demonstrations: Witness live demonstrations of blacksmithing, basket weaving, woodturning, apple butter making, quilting, and other traditional Appalachian crafts.

•Children’s Activities: Younger attendees can engage with a variety of educational activities designed to entertain and inspire.

•Culinary Delights: Savor a variety of delicious, home-cooked foods and regional delicacies available throughout the festival grounds.

Special Events

•Preview Party: Kick off the festivities on Friday evening, October 24, with the exclusive Preview Party. This event offers attendees early access to artisan booths, live entertainment, and gourmet food.

Admission

•3 Day Preview Party Pass- $40 (Must purchase in advance before Tuesday, October 21st)

•2 Day Weekend Pass- $15 – Available only on Saturday

•1 Day Adult Pass- $10

•Children under 12: Free

Additional Information

Festival Hours: Preview Party Friday, October 24, 6:30 PM – 9 PM | Saturday, October 25, 10 AM to 5 PM | Sunday, October 25, 11 AM to 5 PM

Vendor Booths are available at https://www.eventeny.com/.../mountain-makins-festival.../

Located inside and outside Rose Center, 442 West Second North Street, Morristown, TN 37814

Sally Roberts | Festival Director | (423) 581-4330 | events@rosecenter.org