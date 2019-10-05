Mountain Magic In Fall Bluegrass, Antiques and Crafts Festival

Thousands of visitors will flock to downtown exploring more than 100 vendor spaces filled with candles, knitted and crocheted items, wood crafts, furniture, glass, birdhouses and even handmade canoes may be found in addition to antiques and art filling tables, easels and tents. The incredible smells of sausage, ham, fries and barbeque fill the air as you stroll looking for treasures. Explore antique autos and tractors on display. Discover antiques, arts and collectibles as well as restaurants offering good old fashioned southern cooking, pizza and burgers. Live performances throughout the day keep the heritage of Bluegrass alive, introducing a new generation of listeners to this uniquely American form of music.