Mountain Made Makers Market
to
Mt. Nebo, WV 278 Summersville Lake Rd, West Virginia 26679
Save the date for the 5th annual Mountain Made Makers Market on Friday, May 30, 2025, from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located at Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse, this event is free for all to attend with family-oriented fun including music, food trucks, and craft demos. Expect to meet a huge variety of fantastic craftsmen, artists, and makers, and purchase their quality handmade/homemade Appalachian goods. More details and vendor info coming soon!
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family