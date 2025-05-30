Save the date for the 5th annual Mountain Made Makers Market on Friday, May 30, 2025, from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located at Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse, this event is free for all to attend with family-oriented fun including music, food trucks, and craft demos. Expect to meet a huge variety of fantastic craftsmen, artists, and makers, and purchase their quality handmade/homemade Appalachian goods. More details and vendor info coming soon!