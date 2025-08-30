Mountain Heritage Festival

Downtown Blairsville, GA 3 Town Square, Blairsville, Georgia 30512

Taking place Labor Day weekend, The Mountain Heritage Festival is a great way to spend a Fall weekend in the mountains.   

Weather permitting, we'll have an outdoor concert on the Square Saturday evening.  For more information about the band, check out 'Concerts on the Square' listed on our website.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
706-745-2000
