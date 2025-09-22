SAVE THE DATE! Monday, September 22 - Saturday, September 27, 2025 – Western Carolina University, Cullowhee NC

Western Carolina University has proudly hosted the Mountain Heritage Day festival on the last Saturday in September for 50 years! This cherished tradition has been the university’s gift to the community, preserving Appalachian culture and traditions through education. Starting this year, the festival is getting an exciting, fresh, new look!

The festival will now span an entire week, featuring newly added programming such as evening faculty-led lectures with hands-on involvement, heritage demonstrators on the plaza, and a Friday night concert at Bridge Park in Sylva. As such, the event will now be called Mountain Heritage Days.

We will continue to offer an array of family-friendly activities on Saturday from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, including cultural demonstrations, music, clogging, mule and tractor rides, traditional arts and crafts vendors, festival food, and much more! The shift to a week-long model provides additional opportunities for patrons to participate and enhances the visitor experience. We are confident that the new format will allow everyone to become immersed in Appalachian culture and history, keeping the tradition alive for another 50 years.

The university remains committed to its mission of educating our campus and community about these beloved traditions.

Detailed updates and instructions will be provided as we approach the Saturday event date. Please contact our Special Events department with specific questions or concerns regarding your vendor application at mhd@wcu.edu.

For the most up-to-date information on the week of activities, check back in closer to the event and follow us on Facebook!