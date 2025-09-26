Fine Arts, Crafts, Music, Wine, and More!

The Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce cordially invites you to join us for the Mountain Heritage Arts & Crafts Festival September 26-28, 2025 at Jefferson County WV Fairgrounds in the rolling countryside of Jefferson County, WV. Leisurely stroll among the tents, buildings and pavilions as you admire the many crafts, fine arts, and wine.

The Mountain Heritage Arts and Crafts Festival takes place at Jefferson County WV Fairgrounds, 1707 Old Leetown Pike, Kearneysville, WV 25430

Meet approximately 180 artisans and crafts persons carefully selected and prejudged, demonstrating and showcasing their work at this nationally acclaimed festival. Meet our Artisans here! We are a Juried Arts & Crafts Show.

Enjoy listening to the best live bluegrass music (Saturday & Sunday), taste wines from the area's foremost wineries and WV Craft Beer and enjoy the many varieties of food that are available.

Please take a few moments to view the various pages of our web site. You'll find a complete listing of our crafters, the entertainment schedule, a map and directions, and advanced tickets! No pets please (service animals with appropriate paperwork allowed) and No Soliciting of any kind. Find a list of all the tasty foods that will be attending and WV Wineries.