× Expand Courtesy Mountain Regional Arts and Crafts Guild

Saturday, June 21, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Sunday, June 22, 10:00 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Planning and hosting a successful arts and craft show is not for the faint of heart. It's complicated and full of competing priorities among artisans and customers alike. Our substantial experience has led to a reputation for value that is recognized by both vendors and customers. A unique combination of attributes makes our shows highly respected -- juried artists, craftsmen and vendors; comfortable indoor venue; scheduled for maximal public attendance; and timed for robust shopping seasons. We look forward to seeing you at the Mountain Fling Arts & Crafts Show at the Towns County Rec and Conference Center.