Mountain Fling Arts & Crafts Show

to

Towns County Rec and Conference Center 150 Foster Park Road, Young Harris, Georgia 30582

Saturday, June 21, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Sunday, June 22, 10:00 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Planning and hosting a successful arts and craft show is not for the faint of heart.  It's complicated and full of competing priorities among artisans and customers alike.  Our substantial experience has led to a reputation for value that is recognized by both vendors and customers.  A unique combination of attributes makes our shows highly respected -- juried artists, craftsmen and vendors; comfortable indoor venue; scheduled for maximal public attendance; and timed for robust shopping seasons.  We look forward to seeing you at the Mountain Fling Arts & Crafts Show at the Towns County Rec and Conference Center.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
