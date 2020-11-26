Mountain Country Christmas in Lights
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds Hiawassee, Georgia
The Mountain Country Christmas In Lights at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds in beautiful
Hiawassee, Georgia, starts Thanksgiving night through December 26th every
Thursday, Friday and Saturday 6 pm till 9 pm. (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)
We will have live music, arts and craft vendors, food, thousands of lights, and most importantly...we have SANTA!!!
November 26th - December 26th, 2020
Operating Hours: 6pm - 9pm
Admission: $5.00 (Children under 12 Free)
