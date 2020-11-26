× Expand Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds Mountain Country Christmas in Lights

The Mountain Country Christmas In Lights at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds in beautiful

Hiawassee, Georgia, starts Thanksgiving night through December 26th every

Thursday, Friday and Saturday 6 pm till 9 pm. (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)

We will have live music, arts and craft vendors, food, thousands of lights, and most importantly...we have SANTA!!!

November 26th - December 26th, 2020

Operating Hours: 6pm - 9pm

Admission: $5.00 (Children under 12 Free)