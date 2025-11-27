× Expand Courtesy Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

Mountain Country Christmas in Lights 2025 is a holiday treat for the entire family at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds in Hiawassee, GA, along the shores of beautiful Lake Chatuge in the Northeast Georgia mountains. The Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds will transform into a spectacular, magical holiday walk-through light show immersed in Christmas music, arts and crafts, food, fun, entertainment, photo opportunities, train rides, and a visit with Santa Claus!

Event runs 6 pm - 9 pm Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from November 27 until December 6, 2025; open EVERY night from December 11 - 23, 2025!

Purchase Christmas Light Tickets