Mountain Country Christmas in Lights 2023, is a holiday treat for the entire family at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds in Hiawassee, GA along the shores of beautiful Lake Chatuge in the Northeast Georgia mountains. The Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds will transform into a spectacular, magical holiday light show immersed in Christmas music, arts and crafts, food, fun, entertainment, photo opportunities, and a visit with Santa Claus!

Event runs Thursday, Friday, & Saturday from November 23 - December 9th. Open EVERY night from December 14th - 23rd! (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) Come early on Saturdays for the Craft Show and stay for the lights 4pm - 9pm

Admission: $7.00 (Children under 12 Free)