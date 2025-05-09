× Expand Blue Ridge Discovery Center Mayapple in bloom

Join us for the Mount Rogers Spring Naturalist Rally! There's something for the entire family with a keynote speaker Friday night, expert-led programs Saturday and Sunday, kids programming, and more!

Programs include birding, salamanders, small mammals, stream ecology, forestry, edible & medicinal plants, cultural history, music, caving, apple orchard tour, nature art, and more!

Tickets are $50 for non-members and $37.50 for members. Youth are admitted free! Meal tickets, raffle tickets, and lodging in our recently renovated historic schoolhouse are also available!

Use the link below to learn more and register:

https://blueridgediscoverycenter.org/mrnr-spring.