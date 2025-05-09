Mount Rogers Spring Naturalist Rally
Blue Ridge Discovery Center 6402 Whitetop Rd, Town of Troutdale, Virginia 24378
Blue Ridge Discovery Center
Mayapple in bloom
Join us for the Mount Rogers Spring Naturalist Rally! There's something for the entire family with a keynote speaker Friday night, expert-led programs Saturday and Sunday, kids programming, and more!
Programs include birding, salamanders, small mammals, stream ecology, forestry, edible & medicinal plants, cultural history, music, caving, apple orchard tour, nature art, and more!
Tickets are $50 for non-members and $37.50 for members. Youth are admitted free! Meal tickets, raffle tickets, and lodging in our recently renovated historic schoolhouse are also available!
Use the link below to learn more and register:
https://blueridgediscoverycenter.org/mrnr-spring.