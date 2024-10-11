× Expand Lisa Benish A marbled orb weaver spins a web.

Join us at Blue Ridge Discovery Center this October for the Mount Rogers Fall Naturalist Rally! Each year, we organize a wide variety of field trips with leaders who are experts in their field and can make it understandable and interesting for everyone—from inquisitive amateurs to accomplished naturalists.

Nature author and illustrator Rosalie Haizlett will present her second book, Tiny Worlds of the Appalachian Mountains: An Artist's Journey (Mountaineers Books, 2024), at a book talk and signing on Friday evening.

There is something for the entire family with a watercolor workshop, nighttime programs at BRDC, and field trips on Saturday. Topics include salamanders, birding, phenology, seed saving, edible & medicinal plants, cultural history, and so much more!

Tickets are only $30 for non-members and $22.50 for members. Meals and accommodation are available for an additional fee.