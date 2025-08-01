Mount Mitchell Arts & Crafts Fair

× Expand Courtesy Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair

For more than 60 years, Burnsville has hosted the Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair every year on the first Friday and Saturday in August. With more than 200 vendors, musicians and performers, and thousands of fairgoers, the Crafts Fair is one of the most popular summer events in the mountains. With bluegrass and acoustic music on stage, and one-of-a-kind handmade arts and crafts available, people love to stroll around Town Square. The event also has traditional craft demonstrations, and food & snack vendors.