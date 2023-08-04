Mount Mitchell Arts & Crafts Fair

× Expand Burnsville-Yancy Chamber of Commerce

Nestled in the mountains of Western North Carolina, Burnsville is the home of the Mount Mitchell Crafts Fair. Come and enjoy beautiful downtown Burnsville, hometown hospitality, and a one-of-a-kind selection of handmade arts and crafts at the Mount Mitchell Crafts Fair.

Established in 1956, The Mount Mitchell Crafts Fair is coordinated and sponsored by the Burnsville-Yancey Chamber of Commerce.

It is the first Friday and Saturday in August in historic downtown Burnsville and features more than 200 vendors and performers. Don't miss the craft demonstrations, bluegrass and acoustic music, food vendors, and a unique selection of handmade arts and crafts from artisans across the country.

The Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair brings together mountain heritage, traditional crafting, and contemporary art creating an event not to be missed.

