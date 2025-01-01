Mount Bleak House Tours

× Expand Virginia State Parks Historic Mount Bleak at Sky Meadows State Park

Walk through history by touring historic Mount Bleak House. Discover the many stories and families of this 1840s house and how they shaped the history of Sky Meadows. Feel a part of their journey as you enjoy opportunities to view each room on a guided tour. Tours are available weekends based on docent availability. Please contact the park at 540-592-3556 for a complete list of tour dates.

Have a group and want to schedule a private tour? Please email SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov or call the park to inquire about scheduling and pricing.

Every year on Jan. 1, Virginia State Parks celebrates First Day Hikes. This nationwide initiative invites people to ring in the new year by connecting with nature and making lasting memories at a state park. Ranger-led and self-guided First Day Hikes are offered across the state, giving visitors of all ages and skill levels the chance to explore outdoors. January 1 is a Free Parking Day at all Virginia State Parks.