× Expand Sky Meadows Staff/Volunteer Walk through history by touring Sky Meadows' historic Mount Bleak House.

Program Location: Mount Bleak House - Front Porch

Main Park Address: Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Ln., Delaplane, VA 20144.

March 14, 2026. 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Walk through history by touring Sky Meadows' historic Mount Bleak House. Discover the many stories and families of this 1840s house and how they shaped the history of Sky Meadows through the ages. Feel a part of their journey as you enjoy opportunities to view each room and experience history, hands-on. The house will be open for public tours on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from 10am to 12pm.

Visiting later in the day? Limited tours may be available outside of scheduled hours by request, depending on Ranger availability. Inquire at the Visitor Center for more information.

Have a group and want to schedule a private tour? Please email SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov to inquire about scheduling and pricing.

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes.

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov

Additional dates

Mount Bleak House Open for Guided Tours - March 15, 2026. 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Mount Bleak House Open for Guided Tours - March 21, 2026. 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Mount Bleak House Open for Guided Tours - March 22, 2026. 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Mount Bleak House Open for Guided Tours - March 28, 2026. 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Mount Bleak House Open for Guided Tours - March 29, 2026. 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.