Mount Airy Blue Grass & Old-Time Fiddlers Convention

The Old-Time music tradition born in Surry County and the sounds of sweet music carries throughout the Blue Ridge Mountains from local, national and international musicians at the Annual Mount Airy Old-Time Fiddlers Convention at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Traditionally held the first full weekend in June, this family friendly event brings together musicians and fans for two full days of competition, jam sessions, dancing, singing, education, and family entertainment. This popular festival, established in 1972, is dedicated to old-time and bluegrass music, as well as dance. The Fiddlers Convention features solo and band competitions whose winners are awarded cash prizes.

Camping is available by the day or week for full hook-up, water/electric only, and primative. Campers pay an additional $20 for parking pass and a wristband that is good for the whole week. Advance reservations must be for the full week.

Come visit Mount Airy! Learn more about Surry County Music and take in a show at the Historic Earle Theatre in downtown Mount Airy. Also, the Andy Griffith Museum and new Original Siamese Twins Museum (opening in May 2024) will be open 7 days a week. The Surry Arts Council will have events going on throughout the year.

June 7-8, 2024

Friday starting at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m.

Always the first full weekend in June

Admission

Friday: $10 Wristband for Admission to Park

Saturday: $10 Wristband for Admission to Park

Campers: $20 Wristband good for entire week

Contestants: $20 ($10 refunded Saturday after performance)

Location

Veterans Memorial Park

691 W. Lebanon Street

Mount Airy, NC 27030

Getting Here

Interactive map with driving directions from your hometown to the Convention. Once you are here, you can use the Fiddlers Convention Map to help you get around town.