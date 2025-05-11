Mother's Day Gala

to

Ooltewah 4950 Swinyar Drive, Ooltewah, Tennessee 37363

Join us for a special celebration at the Mother's Day Gala – an art, craft, and farmers market at The Commons in Collegedale on May 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.!  Treat mom to flowers, chocolate, and exquisite jewelry while enjoying a specialty cocktail or exploring diverse market offerings.  Indulge in pampering with a champagne/mimosa bar and other specialty drinks, making this day truly about MOM! Don't miss the chance to create magical moments with your wonderful mother!

Info

Ooltewah 4950 Swinyar Drive, Ooltewah, Tennessee 37363
Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Mother's Day Gala - 2025-05-11 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mother's Day Gala - 2025-05-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mother's Day Gala - 2025-05-11 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mother's Day Gala - 2025-05-11 10:00:00 ical