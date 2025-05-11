× Expand Kanuga Mother’s Day Brunch at Kanuga - 1 Mother's Day Brunch at Kanuga

Celebrate Mother's Day with this special brunch event! Join us for a delicious meal surrounded by beautiful scenery. Treat your mom to a day she won't forget with a variety of dishes to choose from. Show your appreciation for all that she does with a lovely meal in a charming setting. Don't miss out on this opportunity to make her day extra special!