× Expand The Mosby Foundation 5K lg poster-resize (US Letter) - 2 The Mosby Foundation 5k

This is a 5K Run and Dog Walk to raise money for the Mosby Foundation. We are a national non profit organization based in Staunton , Virginia. Our mission is to help pets stay with their families by helping pay for emergent medical expenses. We also have a food pantry locally and a spay/ neuter program. The race is in memory of Dr. Valerie Weiss , a local veterinarian who dedicated her life to animals, family, and the community.

Please come out and join us for a fun day of exercise and support our mission. You can run or walk, with or without your dog. The registration fee for the run is $35 and the registration fee for the walk is $20. Shirts included with registration fee

TO REGISTER FOR THE DOG WALK PLEASE GO TO THE SECOND EVENT NAMED DOG WALK

ON SITE REGISTRATION IS POSSIBLE BUT THE SHIRT SUPPLY AND SIZES WILL BE LIMITED

We will also have coffee and donuts as well as vendors and a dog play yard.

Please make sure your dog is on a short leash ( 6 feet or shorter) and well behaved. NO FLEXI LEADS