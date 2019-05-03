Come out on Friday nights to the Downtown Morganton TGIF Summer Concert Series!

As always, TGIF is a FREE summer concert series!

TGIF runs May 3 through July 26 in 2019! Bands perform from 7:00pm till 10:00pm with food and beverage vendors opening at 6:00pm. TGIF is a rain or shine event. Bring a chair or blanket out to the Historic Burke County Courthouse Lawn and come enjoy free music!