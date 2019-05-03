Morganton TGIF Summer Concert Series
Historic Burke County Courthouse Lawn 102 East Union Street , North Carolina 28655
Come out on Friday nights to the Downtown Morganton TGIF Summer Concert Series!
As always, TGIF is a FREE summer concert series!
TGIF runs May 3 through July 26 in 2019! Bands perform from 7:00pm till 10:00pm with food and beverage vendors opening at 6:00pm. TGIF is a rain or shine event. Bring a chair or blanket out to the Historic Burke County Courthouse Lawn and come enjoy free music!
Info
Historic Burke County Courthouse Lawn 102 East Union Street , North Carolina 28655 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family