Morganton St. Patrick's Day FAB Crawl

Saturday, March 16th ALL DAY!

Crawl with us during the St. Patrick's Day FAB Crawl (Food, Art & Brew) in downtown Morganton.

Retailers, Restaurants, Breweries, Pubs, and Art Studios are signing up to participate in the ALL DAY FAB Crawl on Saturday, March 16th. This St. Patrick's Day FAB Crawl will include some Irish favorites: chef's specials, GREEN beer, music and more await all FAB Crawlers. Also, the Ridgeline Trolley will be available that evening to help you get from spot to spot in downtown. And perhaps you'll spy a leprechaun or two during your visit!

How do you participate? Each business will provide "crawlers" a punch card to get "punched" at each business visited (full list of businesses coming soon). Visit participating businesses and enter for a chance to win some great prizes!! Three lucky winners will receive some awesome prize packages! There is no cost to participate.