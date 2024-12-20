× Expand Photo provided by Paramount Bristol Morgan Wade

Morgan Wade is ready to raise the curtain. Currently situated as one of Nashville’s fastest rising and most critically acclaimed young stars, hailed by some of the world’s most respected publications, from Rolling Stone to New York Times, as a once-in-a-generation talent, thanks in great effect to Reckless, her stunning 2021 Thirty Tigers/now Sony Music Nashville debut album, the now 28-year-old — the same person who not long ago felt as if she “didn’t have anything,” — now finds herself eager and ready to reveal herself to her ever-growing legion of dedicated fans like never before. To hear Wade tell it, it’s time to peel back layers of her psyche and let people in.