Moonshine, Makers & Music Festival

Mountain Top Media Stage - Free Entertainment

Thursday, September 8, 2022

5:00p Kelli & Scot Robinson

6:00p Johnny Pop

7:00p Dempsey & Hall

8:00p The Pastime Band

9:00p The Moondogs

Mountain Top Media Stage - Free Entertainment

Friday, September 9, 2022

2:00p Corbin Bentley

3:00p Zoe Howard & Yellow Line

4:00p Bluestone Mystic

5:00p Mirrored Image

6:00p The Swagtones

7:15p Down To The River

8:30p Burden of Proof

Mountain Top Media Stage - Free Entertainment

Saturday, September 10, 2022

12:00p Pink Ladies

1:00p Southbound

2:00p Tim Michaels

3:00p The Troy Carlois Band

4:00p Eddie Jenkins & The 60's Sound

Appalachian Wireless Arena - Reserved Seating (Ticket Required)

Jamey Johnson & Blackberry Smoke

with special guest Megan Moroney

Doors 6:00pm

Showtime 7:00pm