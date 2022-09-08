Moonshine, Makers & Music Festival
to
Pikeville, KY Pikeville, Kentucky
Mountain Top Media Stage - Free Entertainment
Thursday, September 8, 2022
5:00p Kelli & Scot Robinson
6:00p Johnny Pop
7:00p Dempsey & Hall
8:00p The Pastime Band
9:00p The Moondogs
Mountain Top Media Stage - Free Entertainment
Friday, September 9, 2022
2:00p Corbin Bentley
3:00p Zoe Howard & Yellow Line
4:00p Bluestone Mystic
5:00p Mirrored Image
6:00p The Swagtones
7:15p Down To The River
8:30p Burden of Proof
Mountain Top Media Stage - Free Entertainment
Saturday, September 10, 2022
12:00p Pink Ladies
1:00p Southbound
2:00p Tim Michaels
3:00p The Troy Carlois Band
4:00p Eddie Jenkins & The 60's Sound
Appalachian Wireless Arena - Reserved Seating (Ticket Required)
Jamey Johnson & Blackberry Smoke
with special guest Megan Moroney
Doors 6:00pm
Showtime 7:00pm