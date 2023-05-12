Moonlight on the Mountai

× Expand Western Maryland Scenic Railroad Steam Locomotive 1309 climbs the Alleghenies at night on this train ride under the stars.

Take a ride across the Alleghenies under the moon and stars on this unforgettable train ride.

Start your evening with live music on the boarding platform, beginning at 6:30pm. Boarding for Moonlight on the Mountain begins at 7pm and the train will depart at 7:30pm. Our full-service bars will serve up your favorite beverages and complimentary hors d'oeuvres will be available. Enjoy acoustic music and tunes aboard our train as we climb Mountain Maryland to Frostburg and return. The train will pause for 20-minutes in Frostburg to allow you and your group to photograph steam locomotive #1309 at the Frostburg Depot. This steam-powered special train departs from and returns to Cumberland.

