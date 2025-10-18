Moonlight Festival
to
Somerset KY Somerset, Kentucky 42501
The Moonlight Festival features food vendors, spirits, live art creation from local and regional artists, and an eclectic mix of performances by outstanding musicians. It takes place every October in downtown Somerset. As with all city festivals, admission is FREE.
If consuming spirits and over 21 years of age, there will be a $5 spirit band fee to get into the festival.
Info
Somerset KY Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink