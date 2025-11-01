× Expand Courtesy Montpelier Hunt Races

Montpelier, the former home of James and Dolley Madison, has showcased steeplechase racing for over 85 years. Montpelier is rich in its history and culture, and you can be a part of it by joining us at this year’s 90th running on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Schedule of Events

9:00 a.m. -- Gates Open to the public. Come early and don’t miss any of the fun!

9:30 a.m. -- Vendor Row & Information Tent Opens | Stick Horse Race Registration. Registration is free, stick horses available for sale at Montpelier Store Tent.

10:15 a.m. -- Jack Russell Terrier Races Begin. Eight different terrier class races from Puppy Warm-up to Adult Dogs Over Fences and Mutts and More (non-J.R.T.s) at Flat Track Tower.

11:15 a.m. -- Stick Horse Races. Children ages 3-11. Free registration at the Montpelier Store Tent. Stick horses for sale to benefit the Great Equestrians 4H Club at Steeplechase Track Finish Line. Sponsored by The Miller School of Albemarle

11:45 a.m. -- Equestrian Exhibition & Vintage Packard Car Parade. A great photo opportunity at Steeplechase Track. Sponsored by White Shop Metals

12:15 p.m. -- Opening Ceremonies. Color Guard JROTC Orange County High School. National Anthem at Steeplechase Race Tower.

12:30 p.m. -- Race 1 - The Montpelier Foundation Cup. Training Flat. One mile on the dirt.

12:50 p.m. -- Terrier Race Award Presentation. The Mr. Nibletts Memorial Trophy at the Winner's Circle.

1:05 p.m. -- 2nd Race - Madison Plate. The Madison Plate - Ratings Handicap Hurdle. Two miles and three furlongs over National Fences.

1:20 p.m. -- Hat Contest Judging (Approximate) at Steeplechase Race Tower on the track. Sponsored by Dubarry of Ireland

1:45 p.m. -- 3rd Race - The Battleship. The Battleship - Maiden Claiming Hurdle. Two miles and three furlongs over National Fences. Sponsored by Loudoun Mutual Insurance and Mason Insurance Agency

2:20 p.m. -- 4th Race - The Constitution. The Constitution - Maiden Claiming Hurdle. Two miles and three furlongs over National Fences. Sponsored by Blue Ridge School

2:35 p.m. -- Announce Winner of Tailgate Contest at Winner’s Circle.

2:55 p.m. -- 5th Race - The Montpelier Cup. The Montpelier Cup - Maiden Hurdle. Two miles and three furlongs over National Fences. Sponsored by Dr. and Mrs. Douglas C. Brown

3:30 p.m. -- 6th Race - The Marion DuPont Scott Memorial. The Marion DuPont Scott Memorial Filly and Mare Hurdle Stakes. Two miles and three furlongs over National Fences. Sponsored by Brown Advisory

3:45 p.m. -- Raffle Winner, Auction Winner, Presentation of Grooms Award for the Noel Laing. Announcement of the winner of Omega Watch Raffle. Sponsored by Schwarzschild Keller and George Jewelers

Announcement of the winner of the Auction for Poster Painting by Sam Robinson. Presentation of the Groom’s Award for the Noel Laing. Grooms Award for each race. Sponsored by Keswick Equine Clinic and Boehring-Ingelheim

4:05 p.m. -- 7th Race - The Noel Laing Run in memory of James H. T. McConnell Jr. Two and one-half miles over the Montpelier Brush Course. Sponsored by Virginia Equine Alliance

4:25 p.m. -- Presentation of Leading Trainer (Approximate). Sponsored by Montpelier Feed and Seed

Leading Jockey. Sponsored by DJSC LLC

6:00 p.m. -- Gates Close.

In 1901, William duPont purchased the Montpelier estate, located four miles west of the Town of Orange, in Virginia’s Piedmont Region. It was the lifelong home of James Madison, the fourth President of the United States, and his wife Dolley. William and his wife Annie, made substantial changes to the house, enlarging it, renovating the formal garden, and adding many outbuildings and stables. Mr. duPont’s daughter, Marion duPont Scott, an accomplished horsewoman, inherited the property from her parents and resided at Montpelier until her death in 1983, at which time the duPont family transferred the property to the National Trust For Historic Preservation.

Mrs. Scott with the help of her brother, William duPont, Jr., transformed Montpelier into a first-class Thoroughbred breeding and racing facility, building a state-of-the-art steeplechase course and a flat training track. In 1929, Marion inaugurated the Montpelier Races and opened them to the public. As an owner, Mrs. Scott bred a series of winners from excellent Thoroughbred bloodlines. In 1932, her horse Trouble Maker won the Maryland Hunt Cup, regarded as America’s most challenging timber race, and in 1938, her horse Battleship, a son of Man o’ War, became the first American bred and owned horse to win the British Grand National Steeplechase. Other winners campaigned under her French blue, old rose and silver colors were Mongo, Accra and Annapolis, another son of Man o’ War.

Regarded by many as America’s First Lady of Racing, Marion duPont Scott generously supported the equine industry throughout her life. She donated funds to construct Virginia’s leading equine medical center in Leesburg, which is named in her honor. Her legacy continues with the running of the Montpelier Races, a premier event on the National Steeplechase Association’s circuit, which is always held on the first Saturday in November.