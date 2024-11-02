× Expand Montpelier Hunt Races

Join us for a day full of sport and family fun at the former home of James Madison.

Events

Take advantage of ALL of our family-friendly activities we have planned throughout the day by arriving early. There will be seven horse races, Jack Russell Terrier races, stick horse races kids, a sidesaddle exhibition, a Packard car parade, shopping, tours of the Mansion, tailgating and more.

Resources

Looking to join us at The Races? Sculpt the perfect day by checking out our full schedule of events, the Montpelier Market parking options, ticket requirements, tent reservations and corporate sponsorships.

Our Story

Started as a community event by Montpelier owner Marion DuPont Scott, the Montpelier Races now host thousands the first Saturday in November for a unique day in-the-country sporting experience. The funds raised at this event support the races as well as The Montpelier Foundation, the nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of the grounds.