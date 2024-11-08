× Expand Gainesville Theatre Alliance A Monster Calls, based on the novel by Patrick Ness and inspired by an original idea by Siobhan Dowd, devised by Sally Cookson, Adam Peck and the Company

Gainesville Theatre Alliance presents A MONSTER CALLS, based on the novel by Patrick Ness and inspired by an original idea by Siobhan Dowd, devised by Sally Cookson, Adam Peck and the Company, November 8-16 at UNG-Gainesville's Ed Cabell Theatre, inside the Performing Arts building. The show is sponsored by Jacobs Media.

Conor has the same dream every night, ever since his mother fell ill and started treatments that don’t seem to be working. But tonight, there’s a visitor at his window, and it wants the most dangerous thing of all: the truth. This powerful theatrical adaptation, brought to life through inventive staging, explores the complexities of loss and the strength found in confronting the truth. Recommended for ages 13+ for intense emotional themes.

Gainesville Theatre Alliance is a one-of-a-kind, nationally-recognized collaboration between the University of North Georgia and Brenau University.

For tickets or more information, visit GainesvilleTheatreAlliance.org or call the GTA Box Office at 678-717-3624.