Monday Night Concert Series in Broyhill Park

The first concert of the series is held on July 7, 2025, and runs through July 28, 2025. The concerts are located at 173 Lakeside Dr. Blowing Rock, NC 28605, and are set up in the gazebo at Broyhill Park. They begin at 6:30 p.m., run approximately one to two hours, and are free and open to the public. Performances will cover a little bit of everything from jazz to country to show tunes. Attendees will want to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating comfort.

The Monday Night Concert Series is steeped in local history. It begins with the Farm House Inn and Restaurant, a Blowing Rock staple from the 1950’s until 1997. Blowing Rock has many amazing restaurants, but The Farm House Inn stands out in people’s memory. They were known for their food, view, and talented singing and waitstaff. Guests would have a meal and be serenaded by some of the best singers in the area. The owners, EJ and Shirley “Shirl” Blackwell, are remembered fondly by their former staff, and Shirl is credited with supporting and inspiring the young performers.

Performers at the Farm House Inn and Restaurant would sing solos and put on larger scale productions such as Godspell. The restaurant often served up to 700 people a night! Many longtime Blowing Rock residents and visitors remember The Farm House Inn and their experiences there warmly.

Amy Marie Young Escalante is a previous performer at The Farm House and a creator of The Monday Night Concert Series. She began the series with the help of EJ and Shirl Blackwell, continuing the Farm House’s mission to support and showcase rising, local talent while sharing a variety of music with residents and visitors of Blowing Rock. First called “The Farm House Live,” the now Monday Night Concert Series is embarking on its 24th season this summer. Last year Blowing Rock Parks & Recreation took over the management of Monday Night Concert Series and tries to book familiar artists.